Serbian President visits defense enterprises in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As a part of the official visit to Astana, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić has visited several enterprises of Kazakhstan's military-industrial complex today, Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering press service reports.

General Director of Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering LLP Yerbol Salimov showed the production capabilities of the plant to Mr. Vučić with the accompanying guests and told about the enterprise development prospects.

The Serbian President highly appreciated Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering's level of equipment and production potential and expressed his interest in "Arlan" armored wheeled vehicles and "Barys 8x8" armoured personnel carriers the plant manufactures.

The representative delegation led by Aleksandar Vučić also visited the Kazakhstan plant for manufacture of defense electro-optical products. Such projects of KAE LLP as the production of infrared lenses, thermal imagers of various models, and upgrading of helicopters grabbed special attention of the guests.

The Serbian side expressed its intention to develop bilateral cooperation with the Kazakh enterprise in a number of areas.

Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering LLP is the first plant in Central Asia that produces modern armored wheeled vehicles with enhanced MRAP-type mine protection. In December 2016, the plant successfully fulfilled its contractual obligations for supplying the Army of Kazakhstan with "Arlan" armored wheeled vehicles.



"KAE" LLP specializes in manufacturing night vision devices, thermal imaging sights, electronic boards and optical lenses. The enterprise's products are widely used today in the Armed Forces.