NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - Serena Williams is reported to be 12 weeks pregnant with Drake's baby, according to the Tennis Times.

Member of drakes Ovo camp confirmed that Drake has his first child on the way by saying: "I knew it was serious when he told me ‘Hotline Bling' was made for Serena and everytime she calls she's the only one that has that ringtone, he said he's gonna put a sonogram picture of his future son on the cover of his next album Views from the 6 to let everyone know he's a father, We are all excited for him" and "According to a very close friend of Serena Williams; "She is in fact pregnant with Drake's Child."