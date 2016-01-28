Serena Williams one step away from record-equaling 22nd Grand Slam title

MELBOURNE. KAZINFORM - Serena Williams is just one win away from clinching her seventh Australian Open title, after she easily disposed of Agnieszka Radwanska in their semi-final at the Australian Open on Thursday, Xinhua reports.

The world No. 1 was faultless in the one hour and four minute demolition, amassing a staggering 42 winners to Radwanska's four during the straight sets win: 6-0, 6-4.

Chasing her 22nd Grand Slam title - a feat which would place her alongside Steffi Graf as the most successful woman in the Open era - the defending champion was in untouchable form, something Williams herself seemed surprised at post-match.

"I think I played well, especially in the first set, I was able to do everything I needed to do and hitting all the right shots with little to no errors," Williams said in her press conference.

"It was also good for me mentally as I was able to recover when she fought back in the second."

Meanwhile fourth seed Radwanska said she was awe of the world No. 1, telling journalists that it would take something special to beat her in the final.

"It is inspiring, especially (considering) I have had very good run, I have so many good matches coming here," Radwanska said, "Then you go on court and you lose 6-0 in 20 minutes. That's not what you expect."

"Everything was just too good. Her serve... you cannot do anything."

The win places Williams in her second straight Australian Open final, with the American looking to defend her 2015 win here in Melbourne.

The women's final, with Williams to face German Angelique Kerber, will take place Saturday evening.