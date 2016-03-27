Serena Williams outclasses Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas in Miami

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Top seed Serena Williams eliminated Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas in the third round of the Miami Open 2016.

Williams needed an hour and a half to route world №97 Diyas in straight sets 7-5, 6-3. She served 8 aces and made 5 double faults, whereas Diyas hit only 1 ace and made 2 double faults.

In the quarterfinal-match Williams will face 15th seed Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova.

The prize fund of the tournament totals $6.1 million.

Source: WTA