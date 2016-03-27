  • kz
    Serena Williams outclasses Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas in Miami

    09:48, 27 March 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Top seed Serena Williams eliminated Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas in the third round of the Miami Open 2016.

    Williams needed an hour and a half to route world №97 Diyas in straight sets 7-5, 6-3. She served 8 aces and made 5 double faults, whereas Diyas hit only 1 ace and made 2 double faults.
    In the quarterfinal-match Williams will face 15th seed Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova.
    The prize fund of the tournament totals $6.1 million.
    Source: WTA

