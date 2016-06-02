  • kz
    Serena Williams: Putintseva is a tough player

    14:00, 02 June 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan has for the first time in her career reached the Grand Slam quarterfinal in Paris this week.

    In the quarterfinal the 21-year-old Kazakhstani will be put to a test by none other than world №1 and defending champion Serena Williams who is only three steps away from her 22nd major title. The two will clash at the Philippe-Chatrier court at 7:00 p.m. Astana time, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    "I have actually played her a couple of times, and most recently in Indian Wells. You know, she's a tough player. She's really hungry. I feel like she gives 200% on every single point," said Williams of Putintseva.

    It is worth mentioning that en route to the quarterfinal Putintseva stunned 28th-seeded Andrea Petkovic and 12th-seeded Carla Suarez Navarro.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
