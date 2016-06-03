Serena Williams stops Kazakh Putintseva in Roland Garros quarterfinal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva ranked 60th in the world was eliminated from Roland Garros quarterfinal on Thursday by defending champion Serena Williams at Court Philippe Chatrier.

Putintseva looked pretty confident in her first Grand Slam quarterfinal forcing the world №1 to make 24 unforced errors.

Williams came back from one set and a break point down to win over the 21-year-old Kazakhstani 5-7, 6-4, 6-1.

"I kept missing, just misfiring. Honestly, at one point, I didn't see the light at the end of the tunnel," the American said after the two-hour match.

"She [Putintseva] played unbelievable. I honestly didn't think I was going to win - but somehow I did," Williams added.

In the semifinal Williams will take on unseeded Dutch Kiki Bertens who continued her impressive French Open campaign by defeating 8th-seeded Swiss Timea Bascinszky in the quarterfinal match.

Source: Sports.kz