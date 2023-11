ASTANA. KAZINFORM World's No.2, 22-time winner of Grand Slam tournaments Serena Williams is going to get married to American businessmen Alexis Ohanian, who was born in Armenia.

Ohanian is one of the cofounders of Reddit portal, Gazeta.ru reports.

"She said yes," Ohanian informed on his Facebook account citing Serena's publication in Reddit.



The couple has been dating since fall 2015.