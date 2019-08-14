Sergey Gromov appointed Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM By a decree of the Government, Sergey Gromov was appointed the Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the PM’s press service informs.

SergeyGromov was born in 1959 in Taldykorgan region.

In1981, he graduated from the Dzhambul Irrigation and Construction Institute witha degree in irrigation and drainage. In 1991, he obtained a diploma in the Theoryof Socio-Political Relations from the Almaty Institute of Political Science andManagement, and in 2002 — from the Aulie-AtaUniversity with a diploma in Law.

Hebegan his career in 1981 as a Lecturer at the Dzhambul Irrigation andConstruction Institute.

Since1998, he has been working in public service. Over the years, he worked as Governorof a municipality, First Deputy Governor of the South Kazakhstan region, andState Inspector of the Presidential Administration.

From2007 to 2011, he was Chief of Staff, Deputy Chairman and Secretary of Nur OtanPeople’s Democratic Party.

FromSeptember 2011 to 2013, he was the Vice Minister of Defense of the Republic ofKazakhstan.

FromAugust 2013 to January 2016, he was a member of the Senate of the Parliament ofthe Republic of Kazakhstan of the 5th convocation, member of the Committee for Foreign Relations, Defense and Security.

FromJanuary 2016, he has been Deputy Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament ofthe Republic of Kazakhstan.