Serik Konakbayev: AIBA is experiencing a systemic crisis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today the Executive Committee of the International Boxing Association (AIBA) starts its work in Rome, sessions of which will be held on January 15-16, Kazinform reports.

The agenda of the Extraordinary Executive Committee of the world boxing organization includes a number of important items, including financial, legal and organizational issues.



"Our organization is experiencing a systemic crisis and this has affected all aspects of its activities. Scandals in the financial sphere, situation with refereeing, wrong governance eventually led to managerial collapse. Now the ‘transitional management' is making efforts to normalize the activity, at least, it was declared.



"However, in fact, we see that the current governing body repeats the mistakes of its predecessors. For example, the members of the Executive Committee never received documents in advance, any report documentation appears on the monitor in unreadable format for 5 minutes. I have been requesting the AIBA management for 4-5 years to provide the documents at least 10 days in advance. It seems that this can already be considered as deliberate concealment of information", said Serik Konakbayev, the President of the Asian Boxing Confederation.



According to Konakbayev, the Vice-President of AIBA, the lack of transparency in the activities of the International Boxing Association has led to a deterioration of its image in the global sports arena.