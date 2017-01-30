Serik Ospanov named as head of National Human Rights Center

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Serik Ospanov has become the head of the National Human Rights Center of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Human Rights Commissioner Askar Sharikov introduced the newly appointed head of the center to its staff on Monday.



The Ombudsman expressed confidence that Mr. Ospanov's knowledge and extensive expertise in public service and the parliamentary activity will help him work effectively.



Mr. Ospanov is a graduate of the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute and the Abai Almaty State University.



Throughout his career he held various posts in Mangistau region from 1992 till 2004. For instance, Mr. Ospanov was akim (mayor) of Aktau city and deputy akim (governor) of Mangistau region.



He was also elected to the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, from 2004 till 2016.



Ospanov will replace Vyacheslav Kalyuzhniy who has been the head of the National Human Rights Center for 14 years since 2002.