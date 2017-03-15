Serik Sapiyev and Albert Rau elected to Majilis committees

ASTANA. KAZINFORM. New deputies of Majilis of the Parliament Serik Sapiyev and Albert Rau have been elected to the chamber committees, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Albert Rau has been elected to the Committee of Finance and Budget and Serik Sapiyev has become a member of the Committee of Social and Cultural Development.

In the meantime, Chairman of the Committee of Ecology and Environmental Management Anatoly Shchegelsky stated willingness of deputies Mansurkhan Makhambetov (member of the Committee of Legislation and Judicial Reform) and Artur Platonov (member of the Committee of Social and Cultural Development) to his committee. The Majilismen backed Shchegelsky’s proposal.

Speaker of the chamber Nurlan Nigmatulin congratulated Albert Rau on his election as the deputy. “As per the Decree of the Central Election Commission, Albert Rau, member of Nur Otan Party, has been registered as a deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakhstan Parliament. On behalf of the deputies I wish you successful work”, the Majilis Chairman said.