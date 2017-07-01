Serik Sapiyev comments on Golovkin vs Canelo fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Serik Sapiyev, a well-known ex-boxer who is now a Deputy of the Kazakh Majilis, has commented on the upcoming fight between our compatriot Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin and Mexican Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez to be held in September, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Anyway, we will expect victory. I think Golovkin will confodently win Alvarez. Although, after his last bout, Kazakh citizens have some concerns regarding his condition. Gennady had several fights in a row, and, perhaps, this negatively affected him during his last bout. I think he has rested well, and has the opportunity to sound preparation for the fight against Alvarez," Serik Sapiyev says.

The Majilis deputy also commented on the purpoted information appeared on the web that Golovkin did not knock out Daniel Jacobs deliberately so that not to frighten away Canelo.

"These are all rumors and speculations. Why does a person go into the ring? To lure someone? He goes there to win and give one hundred percent. Therefore, all of these are rumors," Sapiyev said categorically.

"I think Golovkin's age and other factors will not affect the fight. However, many people think this situation can occur again [as in the fight vs. Jacobs], that in the latter half of the fight GGG can surrender a little. As to a possible revenge or trilogy, it all depends on how Alvarez will box. If he loses, then why should Golovkin rematch?", He said.

Recall Gennady Golovkin vs. Saul Alvarez superfight will be held on September 16 in Las Vegas.