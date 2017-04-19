Serik Sapiyev: Only healthy nation can be competitive in 21st century

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Mazhilis Deputy, an Olympic Boxing Champion Serik Sapiyev stated that he supports all initiatives of the Head of State during a conference discussing Nursultan Nazarbayev's article "Course towards Future: Modernization of Public Consciousness", Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The main thing is that the Head of State again emphasizes the necessity and importance of healthy life-style. Only healthy nation can be competitive in the 21st century. I entirely support the initiatives of our President regarding development of program ‘Tugan Zher', implementation of projects ‘Sacred Spiritual Values', ‘100 New Names', ‘New Humanities Education', ‘100 New Kazakh-language Educational Books' and the suggestion to establish National Translation Bureau. Millions of Kazakh citizens, who are not indifferent to their future and the future of their children and grandchildren, highly appreciated the ideas expressed in the President's article. In the program article Nursultan Nazarbayev also tells about the necessity of transition to the Latin script. The first thing to know is that the transition must be phased. As the President noted, we have been preparing for that since the day of Independence", Sapiyev said.

On the whole, according to Serik Sapiyev, modernization of public consciousness is the issue of human development, competitiveness, pragmatism, national identity, knowledge promotion and openness of consciousness.

In conclusion, he reminded that there are ancient historical monuments in Kazakhstan and few people in the world know about them. Therefore, it is necessary to look toward introducing the country's cultural heritage to the world so that to improve the image and enhance the international status of Kazakhstan.