    Serik Shapkenov appointed Mayor of Atyrau

    17:14, 14 July 2016
    Photo: None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - By the Decree of Governor of Atyrau region Nurlan Nogayev, Serik Shapkenov has been appointed new Mayor of Atyrau city today.

     

