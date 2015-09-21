Serikbek Kuntugan wins 2nd int’l festival “Berkutchi”

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Serikbek Kuntugan, falconer from Astana, has won the first place at the 2nd international festival "Berkutchi" (Falconry).

As reported by Nur Otan Zhalgas Akimbekov, a hunter from Zhambyl region, has gained the second place. The third place went to Olzhas Bekhozhin from Akmola region. Note that the 2nd international festival "Berkutchi" joined falconers from 10 countries including Uzbekistan, China, Mongolia, Russia, Kyrgyzstan and others. The competition was traditionally held in several stages during which falconers demonstrated their skills in hunting hare, fox, and landing a bird on an arm. At the same time, the festival has carried out a special conference themed "The falcon hunting development" dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the famous sports veteran Kanat Akhmetov, who has made an invaluable contribution to the development of the sport. The conference was attended by falconers and falcon owners who came from foreign countries. It bears to remind that Nur Otan party supports projects aimed at the development of the Kazakh language, national sports and arts.