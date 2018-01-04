Serviceman disarms severe offender in Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Lieutenant Colonel Zakir Karachev, a serviceman of air assault brigade, disarmed an offender and gave him in charge of Astana police, Kazinform refers to the Kazakh Defense Ministry press service.

According to the serviceman, his friend invited him and his family to celebrate his daughter's birth. In the midst of the celebration, the doorbell rang. The owner of the apartment opened the door and went out. Soon, the guests heard a heated conversation. Lieutenant Colonel Karachev followed his friend only to find him at gunpoint. Mindless of danger, the officer knocked the gun out of the stranger's hand. However, the latter suddenly took a grenade out of his pocket. The serviceman, using a hand-to-hand combat tactic, wrest it from the attacker's grasp. The offender was very aggressive and they had to tie him before the arrival of police.

Later, the officers of the Almaly District Internal Affairs Office found out that the detainee had a pepper-spray canister, a folding knife, in addition to the pistol and grenade. Earlier, he used to be taken to court for committing thefts and disorderly conduct. During the interrogation, it was established that the detainee came there by mistake.

"Of course, I feared, but not for my life. I feared for our families. In the apartment, there were wives and children. If we had failed to neutralize the intruder, they would have been in great danger," Lt. Colonel Karachev said.