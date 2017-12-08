Session of Anti-Terrorist Center held in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the National Security Committee Karim Massimov chaired a regular session of the Anti-Terrorist Center of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Friday, Kazinform has learnt from the Committee's press service.

In attendance at the session were Deputy Secretary of the Security Council Azamat Abdymomunov, Prosecutor General Zhakip Assanov, heads of ministries and agencies as well as akims (governors) of Atyrau and Mangistau regions.



The session focused on the issues of preparedness of state bodies to respond to terrorist threats at the Caspian Sea offshore facilities.



The Head of the Anti-Terrorist Center summed up results of its work in 2017 and highlighted the major tasks for the upcoming year.



In conclusion, the Center adopted a number of protocol resolutions.