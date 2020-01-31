  • kz
    Session of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicks off in Almaty

    16:19, 31 January 2020
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – A session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council has officially kicked off in Almaty. It has brought together heads of government of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Kazinform reports.

    Participating in the session are heads of government of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, the Russian Federation, Moldova (as an observer country) and the Chairman of the Board of Collegium of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

    The EIC session is set to be held in the narrow and extended format. Its participants will focus on 12 issues related to trade and economic cooperation, expansion of mutual trade between member states, elimination of barriers in the inner market and more.


    Tags:
    Eurasian Economic Union Almaty Top Story
