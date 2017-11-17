Session of Kazakh-Russian IGC held in Aktobe

ASTANA-AKTOBE. KAZINFORM The 19th session of the Kazakh-Russian intergovernmental commission for trade and economic cooperation was held in Aktobe city, the Prime Minister's press service reports.

The counties' delegations in Aktobe were headed by the First Deputy Prime Ministers, Askar Mamin and Igor Shuvalov.

The sides discussed further development of bilateral cooperation in industrial investment, fuel and energy, transport, nuclear industry, agriculture, healthcare, education, and tourism.

Speaking at the session, First Deputy PM Mamin noted the all-round success of Kazakhstan-Russia interstate relations, adding that Russia is the main trading partner for Kazakhstan and noting the positive dynamics in the trade turnover between the two countries.

It should be noted that over the first 9 months of 2017, trade turnover between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation has increased by 30% compared to the same period last year and amounted to $11.4 billion.

Askar Mamin stressed that today there are over 7,000 companies with Russian investment in Kazakhstan and that the business circles of both countries are interested in further deepening of cooperation.

It was also noted that recently the countries launched the industrial investment cooperation program for 2017-2020 with the aim to increase investments in manufacturing and energy, and support the implementation of investment projects.

Reaffirming Kazakhstan's commitment to developing of the strategic partnership with Russia, Mr. Mamin spoke in support of further intensification of joint work in fuel and energy, industry, scientific and technological development, as well as the realization of transit and transport potential.