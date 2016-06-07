Set of 20 documents signed by CIS countries

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - A set of 20 documents have been signed by heads of delegations after the meeting of the council of heads of CIS governments on Tuesday.

Particularly, the agreements on information swapping regarding accidents on electricity generation facilities and on cooperation in education and energy area have been signed.

The heads of delegations also signed the treaty on preservation of agricultural biodiversity and the protocol between the member-states of the free trade agreement from October 18, 2011 on rules and regulation of state procurements, TASS reports.