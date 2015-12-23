Settlement of conflict in Ukraine can be reached in case of observing Minsk agreements - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Speaking at the CCS press conference Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yerlan Idrissov noted that he thought the only way of reaching the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine was by observing Minsk agreements.

Besides, he noted that N. Nazarbayev initiated the Minsk process.

"Our President like all the people of Kazakhstan is worried about the crisis in Ukraine because Ukraine is a close country to us. You know that about 300 thousand Ukrainians or Kazakhs of the Ukrainian descent live in Kazakhstan. Therefore, we worry about them and their problems," the Minister said.

According to him, Kazakhstan has been searching for a way out of the situation in Ukraine for a long time already. However, the best way out now is to observe the Minsk agreements.

"Therefore, the only way out of the crisis in Ukraine is to meticulously observe the reached agreements. We know that as of today they are not completely observed. All the countries call on the participants of the Minsk agreements to exert all the efforts to ensure observance of those agreements. We try to influence the process by means of all our available political instruments," the Minister noted.