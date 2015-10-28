  • kz
    Seven candidates to run for FIFA presidency

    20:09, 28 October 2015
    PARIS. KAZINFORM - Football's world-governing body FIFA announced that it had confirmed seven candidates to run in its election for a new president next year, Xinhua reports.

    FIFA published this list on Wednesday. The seven candidates for the Feb. 26 election are: Michel Platini, Prince Ali bin al-Hussein, Gianni Infantino, Tokyo Sexwale, Musa Bility, Jerome Champagne and Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa. The list does not include former Trinidad and Tobago footballer David Nakhid, who announced last week that he had submitted his candidacy. FIFA's three-man election panel, led by audit committee chairman Domenico Scala, will announce next month which of the seven candidates have been officially accepted after integrity checks by the FIFA ethics committee.

