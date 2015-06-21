Seven countries bidding for hosting 2019 European Games

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Seven potential candidates have emerged to replace the Netherlands as hosts of the 2019 European Games, Trend.az reported June 21, citing president of the European Olympic Committees Patrick Hickey.

"We have gone back to the five candidates we dealt with (originally), but with the success of these Games, two new candidates have come in addition, so we have riches now from which to choose," said Hickey.

EOC president said that initially, there were six candidates, but the Netherlands fell by the wayside so that left five. "We have now two additional candidates. But there will be no decision for a while."

The decision on holding the second European Games in the Netherlands was adopted at the General Assembly of the European Olympic Committees in May.

However, on June 10, the Netherlands refused from hosting the European Games in 2019.

The First European Games are currently being held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The European Games that kicked off June 12, will last till June 28. There is a total of 20 sports at Baku 2015: 16 Olympic sports and four non-Olympic sports.

More than 6,000 athletes from across Europe came to Baku to represent their nations over 17 days of competition. Baku was awarded the games by the European Olympic Committees (EOC) in December 2012.