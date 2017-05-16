Seven countries set to join AIIB

BAKU. KAZINFORM The Board of Governors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) adopted a resolution to increase the number of the bank's members, the AIIB said May 16, Trend reported.

The Board of Directors of the AIIB approved the applications of seven countries, among which there will be three regional and four non-regional members.

Bahrain, Cyprus and Samoa will be new regional members of the AIIB, while Bolivia, Chile, Greece and Romania will become the bank’s non-regional members.

Thus, the total number of members of the bank will reach 77. New members will join the AIIB after the necessary internal processes are completed and the first capital contributions to the bank are made. The new members will receive their shares from the existing pool of unallocated shares of the AIIB.

Azerbaijan’s share in the AIIB capital is 0.2763 percent ($254.1 million).