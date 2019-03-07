‘Seven Facets of the Great Steppe’ concert tour stuns Europe

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - "Seven Facets of the Great Steppe" concert tour is underway in the cities of Europe, Kazinform correspondent cites Korkyt Kazakh Culture Center in France.

The tour is organized by A1 Production Center jointly with Art Ambassador Company with the support from the Embassy of Kazakhstan in France and the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Monaco.



The concert tour, which began at the Variety Theater in Monaco on Monday, will continue in Cannes and end in Paris.



The program includes the performance by Turan Ensemble, T&Y duo of dombra players, performer of traditional Kazakh songs Aidana Karzhaubayeva, and kobyz player Aigerim Ashimova.



This week the sophisticated audience of Monaco was fascinated by the Kazakh ethnic music and the national composers' works.



"We embarked upon a journey through the boundless steppes of Kazakhstan and plunged into its history thanks to the musicians of this evening," Jacques Boisson, Secretary of State of Monaco, shared his emotions.

The concerts are held in the furtherance of Rukhani Janghyru Program which aims at making the world community familiar with the cultural heritage of the Kazakh people and the best achievements of Kazakhstan's art.

"I remained motionless during the whole concert, from beginning to end, I am so impressed," said French writer and artist Sylvana Lorenz, who has already been in Kazakhstan and felt the unique atmosphere of the country again.

"Kazakhstan is an extraordinary country. Thanks to the music and landscapes, I plunged again into the charm and atmosphere of Kazakhstan," she added.



It is the first such concert tour in Europe since the Head of State, Nursultan Nazarbayev, officially declared 2019 as the Year of Youth.



Today, the creative teams will demonstrate the Kazakh national heritage in Cannes. The tour will end at the Salle Cortot in Paris on Saturday.