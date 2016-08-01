Seven Kazakh athletes to compete at Asian MMA Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Seven Kazakh sportsmen will represent Kazakhstan at the 3rd MMA Asian Championships in South Korea.

Today, at a briefing in the Central Communications Office, President of the National MMA Federation Anatoly Kim announced the roster of the team: Azamat Markabayev (61.2 kg), Ismail Geroyev (65.8 kg), Neimat Assadov (70.3 kg), Goiti Dazayev (77.1 kg), Bauyrzhan Kuanyshbayev (84 kg), Yerkinbek Inzhel (93 kg) and Mokhmad Sulimanov (+93 kg).



"Throughout three years, we have been retaining the first place in Asia and the second place in the world. Our main objective is to retain this leadership. Frankly speaking, it is quite hard as our opponents do not stay on their laurels," he noted.



10 Asian countries including Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Iran, China and others are participating in the Championships this year.



Three Kazakh sportsmen - Kadyrzhan Abulkhair (65.8 kg) and two top-fighters of Kazakhstan MMA TOP TEAM Shavkat Rakhmonov (80 kg) and Sergey Morozov (61.2 kg) - are going to join BATTLE OF NOMADS-9 international professional tournament.