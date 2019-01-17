Seven Kazakh female boxers advance at Nations Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Seven Kazakh athletes have advanced further at the Nations Women's Cup international boxing tournament underway in Sombor, Serbia, olympic.kz reports.

Kazakhstan's Aizada Yeslyamgali, Zhansaya Abdraimova, Aliya Abdraimova, Nazym Kyzaibay, Dina Zholaman, Saniya Sultankyzy, and Bayan Akbayeva won Day 1 competition fights.

Aizada Yeslyamgali won the bout vs. Russian Galius Galiyeva by a score of 3 to 2. Zhansaya Abdraimova by unanimous decision won over Anna Poskrebysheva of Russia.

Nazym Kyzaibay was stronger than France's Delphine Mancini (3-0). Dina Zholaman secured a first-round win over Tatjana Kosak of Croatia. Saniya Sultankyzy beat Tamara Radunovic of Macedonia (5-0). Aliya Abdraimova demonstrated a clear advantage over Serbia's Nikolina Gaic in the first round.

Bayan Akbayeva faced her compatriot Lyailya Kusainova and won by unanimous decision. Unfortunately, Kazakhstan's Aigerim Kassenayeva, Aizhan Madibek, and Balausa Muzdiman lost their fights and, therefore, failed to get through further.