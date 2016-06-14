Seven victims of Aktobe terrorist attack still in hospital

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Seven people wounded during the Aktobe shooting spree and in liquidation of terrorists are still receiving treatment at local hospitals, the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development informs.

According to the Aktobe regional healthcare department, 40 people were taken to the hospitals from June 5 to 14.

23 of them were hospitalized. 3 patients died at the hospitals. 13 were released. (One of them – Syrym Sundetov – was sent to the National Neurosurgery Centre in Astana on June 10).

As of 15:30 Astana time, 7 people are still receiving treatment at the hospitals of Aktobe. Their condition is evaluated as moderately severe.