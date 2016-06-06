Several armed terrorists wanted in Aktobe - MIA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Six or seven armed terrorists are wanted in Aktobe region. Minister of Internal Affairs Kalmukhanbet Kassymov has said it today on the sidelines of the Government's meeting.

“12 criminals were killed [during Sunday assault - editor] and 6 were injured. We are searching for 6 or 7 armed persons. We have seized 11 units of guns in total. All the names have been provided and an operational group is working now,” said the Minister.

The Minister specified also information about those killed and injured during the terrorist attacks in Aktobe. He told that three civilians were killed and two were injured. “Three police officers were injured as well. Several police officers were injured during nighttime raids. As for servicemen of the National Guard, three of them were killed and six more were injured,” he noted.

“After the second group of 17 people seized a bus, they attacked the national Guard base using the arms taken from the gun shops. Almost all of the soldiers were unarmed, only three had knife-bayonets. The assailants entered the base and started a shooting spree. Their purpose was to occupy an armory and seize all the guns. There they were repelled by armed servicemen. Some of the assailants could escape through the garages,” he added.