Several big events to be held in South Kazakhstan region within preparation for EXPO-2017

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Several big events will take place in South Kazakhstan region within preparation for the EXPO-2017.

A gold tournament among representatives of the show business and sport of Kazakhstan, which is going to be titled "EXPOCUP-2016", will be held in the region. Besides, the information tour for children of orphan houses for development of regional tourism and the international forum "SITF" and different flash-mobs. Authors of the innovation projects dedicated to "Future Energy" will be invited to the national exhibition.

It is expected that about 200 thousand people will visit the EXPO-2016 from South Kazakhstan region. Besides, a special commission is now working in the region on selecting volunteers for the participation in the EXPO. The applications from 240 people have been submitted and 100 of them are already approved. All of them will take part in special training courses with the participation of international experts.

It was noted that Kazakhstani manufacturers are attracted to implementation of the EXPO project. 7 memorandums on cooperation in the sphere of construction of construction of the EXPO facilities have been signed between general contracting organizations and local manufacturers.