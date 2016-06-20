Several dead, injured as blast hits car with government employees in Kabul

KABUL. KAZINFORM - An explosion in the Afghan capital of Kabul has left several people dead and injured.

The blast has hit a minibus with government employees in the Afghan capital of Kabul, Reuters reported citing the police sources.



The explosion left several people killed and wounded, according to witness reports.

There is no immediate information on the cause of the blast.



Afghanistan is experiencing political, social and security instability, as the Taliban Islamic movement and other radical extremist organizations such as Daesh militant group, prohibited in many countries, including the United States and Russia, continue staging attacks against civilian and state targets, seeking to establish the rule of Sharia law in the country, Sputniknews.com reports.