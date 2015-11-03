  • kz
    Several documents signed after Nazarbayev, Cameron talks

    20:12, 03 November 2015
    LONDON-ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom David Cameron met today in London during the Kazakh Leader's official trip to this country.

    The parties focused on a wide range of issues of bilateral collaboration. Following documents were signed upon completion of the talks: - The Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom in mutual legal assistance; - The Memorandum of mutual understanding between the Kazakhstan Public Administration and Anti-Corruption Agency and the Secretariat of the Cabinet of the United Kingdom; - The Agreement on participation of the United Kingdom in Astana EXPO-2017; Source: Akorda press service

    EXPO 2017 Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and the UK Politics Diplomacy EXPO projects and technologies News President Top Story
