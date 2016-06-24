Several documents signed at SCO Summit in Tashkent

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A number of important documents was signed at the SCO Summit in Tashkent, Kazinform reports.

These are:

- Tashkent Declaration on the SCO’s 15th anniversary;

- Decision of the SCO Heads of State on approval of the 2016-2020 Action Plan on Implementation of the 2025 SCO Development Strategy;

- Decision of the SCO Heads of State Council on signing the Memorandum of Commitments of the Republic of India for obtaining SCO member country status;

- Decision of the SCO Heads of State Council on signing the Memorandum of Commitments of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for obtaining SCO member country status;

- Decision of the SCO Heads of State Council on approval of a report of the Organization’s Secretary General regarding activity of the SCO from July 2015 through June 2016;

- Decision of the SCO Heads of State Council on approval of a report of the SCO RATS Council on its activity in 2015;

- Decision of the SCO Heads of State Council on the terms of holding meetings;

- Memorandum of Commitments of the Republic of India for obtaining SCO member country status;

- Memorandum of Commitments of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for obtaining SCO member country status;

- Program on development of the SCO member states’ cooperation in tourism;

A statement of the SCO Heads of State Council was adopted at the meeting too.