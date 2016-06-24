  • kz
    Several documents signed at SCO Summit in Tashkent

    15:43, 24 June 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A number of important documents was signed at the SCO Summit in Tashkent, Kazinform reports.

    These are:

    -          Tashkent Declaration on the SCO’s 15th anniversary;

    -          Decision of the SCO Heads of State on approval of the 2016-2020 Action Plan on Implementation of the 2025 SCO Development Strategy;

    -          Decision of the SCO Heads of State Council on signing the Memorandum of Commitments of the Republic of India for obtaining SCO member country status;

    -          Decision of the SCO Heads of State Council on signing the Memorandum of Commitments of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for obtaining SCO member country status;

    -          Decision of the SCO Heads of State Council on approval of a report of the Organization’s Secretary General regarding activity of the SCO from July 2015 through June 2016;

    -          Decision of the SCO Heads of State Council on approval of a report of the SCO RATS Council on its activity in 2015;

    -          Decision of the SCO Heads of State Council on the terms of holding  meetings;

    -          Memorandum of Commitments of the Republic of India for obtaining SCO member country status;

    -          Memorandum of Commitments of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for obtaining SCO member country status;

    -          Program on development of the SCO member states’ cooperation in tourism;

    A statement of the SCO Heads of State Council was adopted at the meeting too. 

