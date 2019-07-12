Several documents signed at VIII session of Kazakh-Kyrgyz Intergovernmental Council

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A number of documents was signed during the official visit of Prime Minister Askar Mamin to Bishkek, according to primeminister.kz:

- Agreement on Cooperation between JSC EIC KazakhExport, LLP AAEngineeringGroup and LLC Global Jamgyr Mining



- Memorandum of Mutual Understanding and Cooperation in Agricultural Trade between LLP Continental Agro Trade and LLC Elet AgroHolding



- Memorandum of Mutual Understanding and Cooperation between LLP Continental Agro Trade and LLP Dordoy Bazaar



- Memorandum of Mutual Understanding and Cooperation in Agricultural Trade between LLP Continental Agro Trade and LLC Haitun



- Memorandum of Mutual Understanding between JSC Damu Entrepreneurship Development Fund and OJSC Guarantee Fund



- Action Plan on Bilateral Economic Cooperation and Tax Administration between the State Revenues Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan Finance Ministry and the State Tax Service of the Kyrgyz Government



- Memorandum of Cooperation in implementation of infrastructure projects on construction and design of roads between the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Transport and Roads of the Kyrgyz Republic



- Protocol of Amendments to the Kazakh-Kyrgyz Intergovernmental Agreement on the order of stay of the nationals of Kazakhstan in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic and the order of stay of Kyrgyz nationals in the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated May 11, 2012



- Protocol of the VIII session of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz Intergovernmental Council.