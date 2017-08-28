Several hundred Kazakhstanis may be in emergency zone in Texas

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to the head of the Foreign Ministry press service Anuar Zhainakov, Kazakh diplomats in the US maintain close contacts with members of Kazakh diaspora in Texas which has been affected by the devastating hurricane Harvey, Kazinform reports.

"Information has been disseminated with the contacts of Kazakh consul in Washington and the "hot line" numbers to contact if necessary. According to the officials, there are no citizens of Kazakhstan among those injured at the moment. Several hundreds of Kazakhstanis may remain in the emergency zone", he wrote on his Facebook page.



Category 4 hurricane Harvey hit the Texas coast, causing devastation in the state with maximum winds of 130mph (about 210 km/h).