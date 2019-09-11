  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Several people injured in explosion in Turkestan

    07:55, 11 September 2019
    Photo: None
    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Several people were injured as a result of an explosion at the Royal Grand Hotel in Turkestan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Chief of the Emergencies Department Nurgali Zhunussov says a three-ton gas tank truck exploded near the hotel.

    The message about the fire at the hotel located on Bekzat Sattarkhanov Street was received at 06:05pm yesterday. Upon arrival at the scene, it was found out that the right side of the hotel was on fire. A gas tank truck caught fire and then exploded at the gas filling station near the hotel. 75 firefighters and 17 units of vehicles were involved in fire liquidation. No victims were reported.

    Several people were taken to a hospital with skin burns.

    The fire was localised at 08:00pm and extinguished at 08:15pm.



    Tags:
    Turkestan region Incidents Turkestan region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!