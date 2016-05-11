Several people stabbed at Massachusetts mall

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Several people were stabbed at a shopping mall outside Boston on Tuesday evening, authorities said, in what police described as an "active scene."

The Taunton Police Department said on Twitter it was investigating "multiple stabbings" at the Silver City Galleria mall and on a nearby street, Reuters reported.

A mall security guard declined to disclose any information about the incident.

A dispatcher with the Taunton police said the situation was ongoing, but contained. He declined to provide further information.

Taunton is about 40 miles (64 km) south of Boston.

Taunton Fire Department dispatcher Mike Marshall said reports started coming in around 6:37 p.m and that the department sent out "a lot" of ambulances. He added that preliminary reports indicated the suspected assailant had been shot, but he could not confirm the information.

Witnesses told local television station WHDH-TV that they saw people running out of the mall and heard gunfire. The station reported that people in the area saw police officers with guns drawn and that the mall had been evacuated and put on lockdown.

The Massachusetts State Police said it was assisting local police with the incident.

