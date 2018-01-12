Several roads still paralyzed in Kazakhstan due to bad weather

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Roads and highways in several regions of Kazakhstan remain to be closed due to severe weather, Kazinform has learnt from Kazavtodor.

High wind, blowing snow and poor visibility are the reasons all roads have been shut down in the Kazakh capital city Astana in all directions since early Thursday morning.



A section of the road from Shiderty village to the border of Pavlodar region was is still closed for all types of vehicles in Akmola region.



A section of the motorway from the border of Pavlodar region to Shiderty village is closed for all types of vehicles in Pavlodar region due to blizzard and poor visibility.