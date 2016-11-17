  • kz
    Severe frost to hit Karaganda region in coming days

    17:19, 17 November 2016
    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Karaganda region's emergencies department has issued a weather alert due to severe frost to come to the region in the nearest days, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    “According to Kazhydromet, on the night of November 19, the mercury will drop to -40°C in northern and eastern parts of the region,” a statement from the emergencies department reads.

    Rescuers  urge the population to observe safety precautions and  refrain from traveling to remote locations.

    Abnormally cold spell has gripped the region since Monday and has become a reason for cancelling school classes. 

