    Severe frosts, fog predicted in Kazakhstan

    16:52, 17 January 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Southeastern periphery of the Siberian anticyclone will dominate over most regions of Kazakhstan in the next three days, January 18-20. As a result, fogs and no precipitation are mainly expected across the country, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

    A short-term rise in air temperature close to the average is predicted.

    Air temperature in Kazakhstan on January 19:

    In West Kazakhstan: -10-15°C, -20-25°C in some areas at night; 0-5, -8-13°C in some areas during the day;

    In the north: -15-29°C at night; -8-17°C in the daylight hours;

    In the central part: -13-18°C, -23-28°C in some areas at night; -7-12, -16°C in some areas in the daytime;

    In East Kazakhstan: -18-23°C at night, -30-35°C in some areas at night; -10-15, -20-25°C in some areas during the day;

    In the southern regions: -5-10°C, -17-22°C in some areas at night; +2+7°C, -5-10°C in some areas in the daytime.

    On January 19, in Astana city, weather will be partly cloudy with no precipitation. Easterly wind, 5-10 m/s. Temperature: -20-22°C at night and -13-15°C in the daytime.

    The same day Almaty city will see partly cloudy weather without precipitation, as well as occasional fogs. Wind speed: 0-5 m/s. Temperature: -7-9°C at night and 0-2°C in the daytime.

     

     

    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
