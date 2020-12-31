  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Severe frosts to hit 7 rgns of Kazakhstan on Jan 2-4

    12:40, 31 December 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Heavy frosts are to hit seven regions of Kazakhstan during January 2-4, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

    On January 2, Almaty region is to see temperature drop to -20-25 degrees Celsius, while the north part of the region is be hit by a -30-degree Celsius frost.

    Temperature is to fall to -32-37 degrees Celsius, -43 in places, in East Kazakhstan region at night on January 2-4. Probability of storm is 95-100%.

    A -25-30-degree Celsius frost is to grip the north of Zhambyl region on January 2. Temperature is predicted to drop to -32-37 degrees Celsius in North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions at night on January 2-3 , while some places are to see temperature fall to -42 degrees Celsius.


    Tags:
    Weather in Kazakhstan News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!