Severe frosts to hit 7 rgns of Kazakhstan on Jan 2-4

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Heavy frosts are to hit seven regions of Kazakhstan during January 2-4, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

On January 2, Almaty region is to see temperature drop to -20-25 degrees Celsius, while the north part of the region is be hit by a -30-degree Celsius frost.

Temperature is to fall to -32-37 degrees Celsius, -43 in places, in East Kazakhstan region at night on January 2-4. Probability of storm is 95-100%.

A -25-30-degree Celsius frost is to grip the north of Zhambyl region on January 2. Temperature is predicted to drop to -32-37 degrees Celsius in North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions at night on January 2-3 , while some places are to see temperature fall to -42 degrees Celsius.