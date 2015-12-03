Shadow Theatre Shaanxi presented in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Datang Xishi and the Central State Museum of Kazakhstan opened an exhibition "History of the Great Silk Road - Shadow Theatre of Shaanxi Province" in Almaty city.

"Shadow Theatre" is a form of visual art, originated in Asia over 1,700 years ago. The art of Shadow Theater can be called as the progenitor of "television" art form that originated in China in the Chang'an city of the Western Han Dynasty. In the 13th century Shadows Theater became known in western Asia and Europe, where it was called "Chinese light of shadows".

The main topic of the exhibition was the history of the Silk Road. The exhibition presented 112 works of 20 groups. The event plays special role in the promotion and preservation of ancient cultural traditions of China, reflecting the dramatic history of the Silk Road (operas and silk painting "Chusan Zhaojun", "Journey to the West", "The Drunken Yang Guifei" and others.)

Shadow is one of the most ancient forms of Chinese folk art. The ancient capital - Xian - is the birthplace of the shadow theater.

The exhibition consists of four blocks, telling about the history and development of the shadow theater. Special place is occupied by the works created during the reign of the Ming and Qing dynasties.

In 2003 UNESCO included Chinese shadow theater into the list of intangible cultural heritage. The exhibition will run until December 30.