Shakhristan History and Tourism Centre to open doors in Taraz

TARAZ. KAZINFORM The city of Taraz gets ready for the inauguration of Shakhristan Hsitory and Tourism Centre, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The new tourism facility will unite Ancient Taraz archeological complex where the archeological excavations are conducted and Shakhristan centre, at the site of the alleged location of Shahristan ancient city.

A 35-meter stela with tower clocks will be erected at the Zhambyl Zhabayev square.

On December 25, on the date of celebration of Zhambyl region’s 80th anniversary, a number of cultural and historical facilities will be opened. Among them is Shakhristan history and tourism centre, a village of craftsmen, Taraz-Tourism and Rukhaniyat and History Studies centers, an art gallery, a museum of regional history, an expo pavilion, an amphitheater and Arbat. Governor Askar Myrzakhmetov personally supervised the course of construction of these facilities.

Recall that in 2011 archaeological excavations of the ancient city began in Taraz. About 50 thousand artifacts belonging to the 6th - 12th centuries were found there. It contains only artifacts found during the archaeological work in the ancient settlement of Taraz. A medieval citadel, an 8th-9th century mosque, a madrasah, a Zoroastrian altar, a zindan, ancient Talas river embankment and the foundations of residential buildings were discovered there as well.

In the future, an aerial cableway will connect the Ancient Taraz complex and Tekturmas historical complex located in the mountains, where an ethno-cultural complex has been created on a vast area, Aulie-Ata- Karakhan monument has been erected. Its opening is also dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the region

The inauguration of Shakhristan complex and a number of other new facilities is expected to stimulate local craftsmen, give a big impetus to the development of entrepreneurship in the production of souvenir products and attract tourists to the Zhambyl region.