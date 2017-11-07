Shakimova clinches 2nd boxing bronze for Kazakhstan in Vietnam

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Boxer Dariga Shakimova (75 kg) has collected the second bronze medal for Kazakhstan at the ASBC Asian Confederation Women's Boxing Championships in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam today, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation.

Shakimova was stunned by Chinese Li Qian in the semifinals of the championships. It bears to remind that the Kazakhstani defeated Li Qian in the final of the 2015 Asian Boxing Championships.



Earlier it was reported that Kazakh boxer Nazym Kyzaibay won the first bronze medal for Kazakhstan at the championships.