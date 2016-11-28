Shakirov: Kazakhstan’s success meets UN global aims of sustainable development

ASTANA.KAZIFORM - The Commissioner for Human Rights in the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Shakirov addressed the international conference "Sustainable Development Goals and Human Rights" in Kabul, Afghanistan, on November 26-27.

As informed by the press service of the Commissioner for Human Rights in the Republic of Kazakhstan, in the context of the conference agenda Askar Shakirov told the international audience about the achievements of Kazakhstan made in the course of implementation of the strategic programs "Kazakhstan - 2050", "Nurly Zhol" and the Plan of the Nation of "100 Steps" which fully meet the UN global aims of sustainable development.

Increase of average life expectancy of Kazakhstan citizens from 67,6 to 72 years, increase of average salary by 17 times, 2 million new jobs and over 100 million square meters of housing for the last 25 years, decrease in maternal death rate by 3,7 times and infantile by 1,5 times from 2006 for 2015 are the convincing indicators of the above-stated achievements.

Liberalization of criminal policy and legal proceedings in the spirit of the rule of law, development of an institutional basis for promotion of gender balance, drastic administrative reform, promotion of peace initiatives at the global level, interethnic accord are the key factors of sustainable development of the country.

The achievements which Kazakhstan has made on its ways of development allowed it to be among donor countries to assist and support other states in the region.

A. Shakirov also shared the experience of Kazakhstan's national human rights institution in the priority directions.

The sustainable development goals were unanimously adopted in September, 2015 by all states of the UN as a single sustainability strategy till 2030. 17 purposes are designed to liquidate poverty and hunger, to preserve natural diversity and resources of the planet and to provide equal access to education, health care, economic goods, justice. The purposes include the indicators which the world community must achieve within 15 years.