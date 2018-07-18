Shalqar radio station starts broadcasting in S Kazakhstan border districts

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The broadcast range of Shalqar National Radio Station in Southern Kazakhstan has been expanded, Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev announced on social media, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Dear friends, since the establishment of our ministry, citizens and MPs have submitted a lot of requests to resolve the issue regarding the broadcasting of domestic radio programs in the border districts of the country. It took some time to resolve this issue. In June this year, we completed work on expanding the broadcast range of Shalqar Radio Station in 72 settlements of Tyulkubas and Sairam districts of Turkestan region, as well as in the town of Arys. This is just one of the first steps. In the future, we will continue working on the broadcasting of domestic radio programs in the border districts," Dauren Abayev wrote.