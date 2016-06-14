Shanghai airports boost security measures after Pudong explosion

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Shanghai's airports intensified security measures following a recent explosion at the Pudong International Airport, local media reported Tuesday.

On Sunday, a blast at the airport injured at least four people. A beer bottle packed with home-made explosives was detonated in Terminal 2's check-in area. The suspected attacker tried to commit suicide by cutting his throat and was hospitalized in serious condition.

The security measures were intensified at the Pudong and Hongqiao airports - the passengers are required to open luggage for inspection, according to the China Radio International (CRI).

Passengers are advised to arrive at the airport at least two hours prior to departure in order to have time to undergo the necessary procedures.

On Monday, the Shanghai Public Security Bureau's Weibo reported the suspect behind the attack was 29-year-old Zhou Xingbai from Tongren in the Guizhou province. The police said that the man frequently gambled online and lost his entire life's savings, which made him borrow the money from friends and eventually get into debts he could not repay.

The bottle Zhou used to cause a blast was filled with firecrackers and gunpowder. Police said they had also found remains of fireworks in the city of Kunshan, at the dorm of the electronics company he worked for.

