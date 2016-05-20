Shanghai Disneyland tickets sell out for first two weeks

SHANGHAI. KAZINFORM - Tickets for Shanghai Disneyland have been booked for the first two weeks after the theme park opens to the public on June 16, local sources said Thursday.

Tourists who want to visit the park can book tickets for later dates, according to Murray King, vice president of public affairs at Shanghai Disney Resort, Xinhua reports.

Sun Jiwei, vice secretary-general of Shanghai municipal government, said that emergency drills will be held to address potential risks given the large number of tourists.

The Shanghai Disney Resort, in Pudong New District, is Disney's sixth resort destination worldwide.

Tickets for Shanghai Disneyland went on sale to the public on March 28.

Regular price of admission is 370 yuan (around 56 U.S. dollars), while peak pricing for holidays and weekends is set at 499 yuan. Ticket prices for the opening period from June 16 to 30 are also 499 yuan.