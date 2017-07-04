Shanghai Week exhibition kicks off in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, the international exhibition of the largest Chinese companies "Shanghai Week" has started in Astana. The idea to arrange the exhibition was initiated by the Shanghai International Trade Promotion Council. It mainly aims at expanding and strengthening the business ties between Shanghai and Kazakhstan.

Deputy Minister of Investment and Development Yerlan Khairov, Deputy Secretary-General of the Shanghai Municipal People's Government Jin Xingming, Board Chairman of the Foreign Trade Chamber of Kazakhstan Ayan Yerenov, Kazakh Consul General in Shanghai Zhoshykhan Kyraubayev, Chairman of the Council for the Promotion of International Trade Shanghai Yang Jianrong and Deputy Chairman of the abovemention council Gu Chunting.

A great deal of attention was paid to energy developments. 4 corporations working in this sector of China's economy were represented at the "Shanghai Week": Shanghai Electric Group CO. Ltd, Shenergy Group Co., Ltd. Ltd, Shanghai GCL New Energy Investment Co., Ltd and CEFC China Energy Company Limited. The companies demonstrated innovative developments in nuclear energy, as well as green energy production innovations, such as mini-models of a nuclear power plant block, gas turbines, equipment for offshore wind power plants, and high-capacity solar panel models.





Automobile company SAIC Motor Corporation Limited Passenger Vehicle Co. New models of electric cars ROEWE ERX5 and MAXUS eG10 have been demonstrated for the first time.

Shanghai Huayi (Group), Shanghai Building Materials (Group) Co. Ltd, Shangtex Holding Co. Ltd and Bright Food (Group) Co. Ltd have shown a number of new developments in chemical, construction, textile and food industries.