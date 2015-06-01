Sharapova crashes out of Roland Garros before quarterfinals

PARIS. KAZINFORM - No. 2 seed Maria Sharapova's title defending campaign has been snapped here on Monday after beaten in straight sets by Czech 13th seed Lucie Safarova in French Open.

The former world No. 1 lost 7-6(3), 6-4 in the fourth round to grant the Czech 13th seed the very first quarterfinal berth at Roland Garros. Safarova, who is two and a half months elder than Sharapova, raced to a 6-1 lead in the first-set tiebreaker before winning it 7-3, and broke in the second game of the second set when Sarapova double-faulted on break point, Xinhua reports. The 28-year-old Russian broke back in the fifth game when Safarova also double-faulted on break point before the duo both held serve to the 10th. Sharapova saved a first match point but failed to force another mistake from the world No. 13 Czech who wrapped up a surprising victory in the French Open where for the first time since 2011 won't feature the Russian in the women's singles final.